Liv Morgan & 42-year-old legend to continue historic WWE streak at the 2025 Royal Rumble? Possibility explored

Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for February 1, 2025, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 30-men and women's matches are what sets the tone for WrestleMania, which in-turn affects how the year turns out to be. Several names have already been announced for the matches, and fans can expect some surprise entrants as well.

The women's over-the-rope battle debuted in the 2018 Royal Rumble. Prior to that, the company had only worked with the men's match since the premium live event's inception in 1988. Interestingly, since 2018, the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion Liv Morgan has been part of every women's Rumble match. She has also been announced for the 2025 edition of the marquee bout.

Apart from The Miracle Kid, another superstar who has been a part of each Royal Rumble women's match is Natalya. In fact, she was the first entrant for 2024's match. So far, the 42-year-old hasn't been officially announced for the match, but she can definitely be one of the surprise entrants for 2025.

WWE fans last witnessed her in action during the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, but she was defeated by IYO Sky. Given that the former Divas Champion wants to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship, entering the women's match should be plan A.

Rumors about WWE changing Royal Rumble format have been dismissed

Regardless of how exciting the match card is, it's the men's and women's matches that make the premium live event popular among fans. This year, several big names have been announced, such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, and CM Punk, among others. Fans are hoping for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to make their returns during the women's match.

Ahead of the event, rumors circulated that the wrestling juggernaut was planning to expand the format from 30 to 40 participants to include more superstars. However, Fightful Select dismissed the rumors.

"There was talk of WWE wrestlers mentioning '40-person' Royal Rumbles. This is not the plan and hasn’t been discussed or planned."

It will be exciting to see who emerges victorious during the matches, and which champions are put on notice for WrestleMania 41.

