WWE to change the 2025 Royal Rumble Match to 40 participants? The truth revealed following rumors

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching and its outcome will set the stage for The Road to WrestleMania and the title matches at WrestleMania 41. Several male and female stars have already declared for the respective matches, which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this Saturday, February 1.

There was some speculation that WWE was considering increasing the number of participants from 30 to 40 in order to have more superstars enter the Royal Rumble. However, Fightful Select revealed that there was no truth in these rumors.

"There was talk of WWE wrestlers mentioning '40-person' Royal Rumbles. This is not the plan and hasn’t been discussed or planned," the report reads. [H/T - Ringside News]

But despite making no changes to the format, the Men's and Women's Rumble Matches are expected to be super exciting, given the superstars that have declared for them are among the best in the business today.

In addition, the yearly extravaganza is sure to contain several surprises, including some shocking returns and guest appearances.

What does the match card for the 2025 Royal Rumble look like?

So far, the match card features a total of four matches, and with the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event just a few days away, it is unclear if more matches will be added to the card.

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will put his title on the line against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match, while the SmackDown Tag Team Champions DIY will defend their titles against the former champions, Motor City Machine Guns, in a two-out-of-three Falls Match.

Meanwhile, the Men's Rumble Match will see some of the top megastars in action, as names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins will fight for the opportunity to main-event WrestleMania 41. The winner will get a guaranteed title shot either against the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther or the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

On the other side, the Women's Rumble Match will see the return of WWE legend Charlotte Flair after a 13-month hiatus due to a serious knee injury, while Becky Lynch could also appear for the first time since late May. Top female stars like Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and Liv Morgan will compete as well, while former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is expected to make her main roster debut in WWE.

