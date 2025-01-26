Conflicting rumors on major WWE WrestleMania 41 plans for CM Punk and John Cena

WWE is now less than three months from the 41st annual WrestleMania. The company is returning to Sin City for John Cena's final appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the rumor mill is running rampant on potential matches. There are now conflicting rumors on plans for CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and other top superstars, including the Cenation leader himself.

WrestleMania Vegas is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV. The first 'Mania to take place during Easter Weekend will feature the biggest stop on Cena's 2025 Farewell Tour, and Punk's return to The Showcase of the Immortals. The PLE will also possibly see Rhodes fight to secure back-to-back 'Mania wins, as names like Reigns and Rollins will be looking to bounce back from last year's championship losses.

The Architect has been rumored to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41. While Fightful Select was unable to confirm this report, it was noted that as of one recent update, Rollins vs. The Ring General was not the direction when WWE upped the 'Mania planning around the time of Survivor Series in November.

WWE's creative team reportedly had another opponent in mind for The Visionary at that point, despite rumors. Rollins vs. Punk was once planned for Vegas, but the bout was moved to RAW's Netflix premiere. Punk was victorious, and a rematch has been rumored for WrestleMania, but it appears that is not the current direction.

Officials also had plans for other top matches at that point, which may have changed in recent weeks. This is one more source claiming The Second City Saint vs. Original Tribal Chief has been in the works, as well as Cena vs. the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

Punk vs. Reigns is still likely, along with Cena vs. Rhodes, according to more recent unconfirmed rumors. There is also speculation that Cena's final WrestleMania match could headline Night One, while the second-ever Punk vs. Reigns singles bout could close Night Two.

John Cena to perform at WWE Elimination Chamber

World Wrestling Entertainment is days away from its 38th annual Royal Rumble on February 1. There will be one more main roster PLE after that on The Road to WrestleMania 41, and that's Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

The 15th Elimination Chamber will feature men's and women's signature matches inside the steel structure. John Cena confirmed that he'll work his final Chamber PLE on this date, but it wasn't clear if he will work the Men's Elimination Chamber Match or another bout. Cena will be entering his eighth Chamber match on Saturday, March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada should he participate in the hellacious bout.

Cena debuted inside the Chamber in 2006 to retain the WWE Championship. He conquered the grueling structure again in 2010 to capture the title from Sheamus. The Franchise Player's third Chamber win came in 2011 to earn a World Championship shot at WrestleMania 27, where he failed to dethrone The Miz.

