Liv Morgan to add ex-girlfriend & her husband to The Judgment Day after removing Finn Balor? Exploring the possibility

Liv Morgan might boot Finn Balor and invite her ex-girlfriend to join the Judgment Day. We are talking about Lana. The Ravishing Russian might even get her husband involved. Rusev returned to WWE on this week's RAW, but Lana hasn't made an appearance yet.

Morgan teamed up with Lana when she made her comeback after a long break in 2019. Additionally, she disclosed her connection with the 39-year-old during the latter's wedding to Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Lana was seen backstage on Monday night as her husband made a big comeback. She’s also signed a legend's contract with the Stamford-based promotion, which could lead to her appearing on-screen.

The Ravishing Russian was a key figure as The Bulgarian Brute's manager for a big chunk of his WWE main roster career. They made quite the team, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them team up again in the Judgment Day.

Now that Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are out, the group needs someone strong to step up. Rusev could bring the heat and would fit right in. Also, Lana's link to Liv Morgan could be a cool reason for them to join forces with the heel crew on RAW.

The idea of Liv Morgan introducing these two talents to the team is certainly captivating and holds great potential, yet for the moment, it's merely conjecture. We'll have to wait and see if it materializes into something substantial.

Liv Morgan and Dominik have been vying for new members

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are looking to bring someone fresh into the Judgment Day, but Finn Balor keeps shutting it down. This might create some tension and could lead to the Prince getting kicked out of the group.

Given The Miracle Kid's past relationship with Lana, she might persuade the 39-year-old to take on a managerial role. If that goes down, the latter could also bring Rusev into the mix, potentially replacing Balor as the top guy in the group, which would amp up their strength.

It'll be cool to see if the real-life couple teams up with Dominik, Morgan, and the rest of the crew. If that happens, their backstory could stir things up in the faction.

