Lana sends two-word message, shares picture with Rusev after reportedly signing big WWE deal

Former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, has shared an interesting picture following tonight's edition of SmackDown. Perry was seen posing with Rusev, aka Miro, in a car after the show.

Earlier tonight, word got out that Perry had signed a legends deal with WWE. She was released by the Stamford-based promotion four years ago and had a brief stint in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. Fans are quite excited to see her make an appearance on WWE TV again.

Amidst the hullabaloo, Lana posted a picture with Rusev following SmackDown's latest edition.

Check out her message below:

"Road trip."

CJ Perry did incredibly well for herself during her previous WWE run. She did her best work as Rusev's on-screen manager. Earlier this year, fans speculated that she was going to make a WWE return when reports came out stating that Rusev was on his way back to the company.

It remains to be seen if WWE will bring back Rusev and Perry together on TV somewhere down the line. The duo was insanely popular during the "Rusev Day" era and fans were behind them like never before.

Unfortunately, WWE failed to capitalize on the popularity and Rusev's hype died down as time passed.

