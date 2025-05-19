Liv Morgan to add former ally to The Judgment Day; Finn Balor to be removed? 4 Things The Miracle Kid can do if she returns to WWE RAW

Liv Morgan’s looming return to WWE RAW is generating hype among wrestling fans. Her absence due to a Hollywood commitment has left Titanland musing about her next chapter, with speculation swirling around what she might do next with The Judgment Day.

Ad

Morgan’s history of faction ties and unpredictability makes her comeback something to watch out for, as her return could change the dynamics within the heel faction moving forward.

As this week’s edition of the red brand approaches, here are some of the things Morgan might do when she returns.

#4. A promo/backstage segment alongside Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day's power couple. (Image credits: wwe.com)

It has been a hot minute since Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been together. To that end, they might get featured in either a promo or a backstage segment showing how sorely they missed each other.

Ad

Trending

She could also manipulate Dom to gain influence and secure her status in the group, not to mention establishing a power bloc within The Judgment Day.

#3. Liv Morgan helping Finn Balor and JD McDonagh secure a win

Ad

Liv Morgan’s return during this week’s RAW might see her giving a helping hand to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh secure a win.

Balor and McDonagh are set to face AJ Styles and Penta, and Morgan could interfere to help them win. Her involvement during the match would be her way of making amends for her absence and, at the same time, further solidifying her status within the stable.

Ad

Additionally, capturing the win will certainly boost the momentum of both Balor and McDonagh.

#2. Finn Balor could be getting the boot

Ad

Liv Morgan’s return to WWE RAW could mean Finn Balor’s exit from The Judgment Day. Morgan might devise a shakeup within the heel faction, convincing the rest of the members to oust The Prince.

Tensions within the group have escalated, specifically between Balor and the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. The former has been trying to assert leadership, despite the faction’s stance of having no leader.

The young Mysterio pinning Balor at WrestleMania to win the IC Championship could also be a hint that his days within the faction could already be numbered.

Ad

Another thing worth mentioning is the backstage conversation between Balor and Roxanne Perez, where they were spotted from afar talking about something. Morgan might address that when she returns to RAW, and this could serve as grounds for The Prince’s expulsion from The Judgment Day.

#1. Rusev’s inclusion in The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rusev’s explosive return to WWE was one of the main talking points among fans and wrestling critics for weeks. For those unaware, The Bulgarian Brute became Liv Morgan’s ally during their feud with Bobby Lashley and Rusev’s wife, Lana.

To that end, Rusev becoming the latest addition to The Judgment Day might boost the faction’s dominance to another level. However, such a move might be met with some major opposition, especially from Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More