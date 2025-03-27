Liv Morgan to add former WWE Women’s Champion to the Judgment Day on SmackDown this week? Exploring the potential

Liv Morgan is going strong on the road to WrestleMania 41, as she recently defeated Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown. Besides this, the current Women's Tag Team Champion has also been part of The Judgment Day faction on RAW. However, recent developments have opened the possibility of Liv Morgan adding former WWE Women's Champion Naomi to the Judgment Day on SmackDown this week.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen that Dominik Mysterio is trying to add a new member to the villainous faction, but Finn Balor keeps declining that request. During the recent RAW on Netflix, Dominik attempted to recruit Penta but failed, and instead, the masked man attacked him. The reason why Liv Morgan may add Naomi to the faction is due to the actions from The Glow on last week's SmackDown.

When Liv Morgan was clashing against Jade Cargill on the blue brand, Naomi emerged at ringside and attacked Cargill. This attack from the former Women's Champion allowed Morgan to claim the victory. So, on this week's SmackDown, the 37-year-old star could align herself with Liv and Raquel Rodriguez and eventually be announced as the newest addition to The Judgment Day.

Further, WWE can even use the previous storyline angle to justify this addition by disclosing that Liv and Raquel aided Naomi in taking down Cargill last year on SmackDown. This would also explain why the Women's Tag Team Champions were near the parking lot when the incident took place.

Overall, the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be interesting to watch. Though the above scenario is speculative, it still holds realistic chances to unfold due to being a logical move. Additionally, Naomi's inclusion in the RAW faction will solidify her heel run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Why does Liv Morgan need to be careful post-WWE WrestleMania 41?

Liv Morgan defeated Jade Cargill on last week's WWE SmackDown, but The Storm's reaction seems like a hint that she will be coming for Morgan again soon. The former AEW star took her official Twitter (X) account and shared her reaction to her loss but also hinted at coming after the Women's Tag Team Champion soon.

"Bet. I’ll take last night on the chin. But this is far from over," tweeted Cargill.

This shows that things between Jade and Liv might not be over yet. Even with this hint, it's probable that after ending up feuding with Naomi at WrestleMania, Cargill could be coming for Morgan after this year's Showcase of Immortals.

