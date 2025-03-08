Liv Morgan to add a shocking megastar to The Judgment Day behind Dominik Mysterio's back? Exploring the possibility

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are currently the hottest on-screen couple in WWE. Since joining forces, Dom and Liv have been riding a massive wave of success and are unlocking new heights with each passing week. The two consult one another before taking any steps. However, Morgan might cross lines and welcome a megastar to the Judgment Day faction behind Mysterio’s back.

Ad

The Judgment Day has been hanging on a thin thread for months as fans can sense the clear tensions rising between the OG members of the group, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. For weeks, Dirty Dom has been pointing out that they need a new member. In a shocking twist, Dom’s girlfriend might welcome music icon Drake into the Judgment Day faction without anyone’s approval, this might create an interesting angle.

Ad

Trending

Drake recently made an appearance for the Stamford-based promotion at Elimination Chamber, where he enjoyed the entire premium live event from the front row and also saw Travis Scott make his impactful debut alongside The Rock and John Cena. In recent years, multiple celebrities have successfully transitioned into WWE Superstars. Bad Bunny and Logan Paul are the best examples.

The 38-year-old rapper might follow the same path and be part of the heel faction. Fans started to speculate on Champagne Papi's potential involvement in a storyline with Morgan as the singer follows The Miracle Kid on Instagram. One of the most popular Internet theories was his involvement in the heel group.

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drake being added to The Judgment Day might provide a new dimension to the heel stable on RAW. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

SmackDown Superstar could punish Liv Morgan

Alexa Bliss entered last in the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match, intending to get her shot at the Women’s World title. However, despite entering late, the Goddess failed to win the bout. All thanks to Liv Morgan, who pinned Bliss and snatched her chances to get her Mania moment.

Ad

This wasn’t the first time that Liv Morgan had rubbed Alexa the wrong way. The Judgment Day member eliminated Bliss from the 2025 Royal Rumble bout after she made her much-anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The SmackDown Superstar could now be seeking revenge and might target Morgan and punish her for ruining her momentum, and both top stars could lock horns at WrestleMania 41.

With the Showcase of Immortals fast approaching, it will be intriguing to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Liv Morgan in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback