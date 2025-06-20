Liv Morgan to appear on RAW and make massive announcement despite injury? Exploring Adam Pearce possibly forced to strip her of WWE title

This week's episode of WWE RAW was not a great night for Liv Morgan as she suffered a real-life injury during her match. The Women's Tag Team Champion clashed with Kairi Sane, with the bout ending early after Morgan unfortunately dislocated her shoulder.
Reports have already confirmed that Liv's injury will require surgery. The Judgment Day member is also expected to be ruled out from television for at least six months. Now, the major question arises regarding the status of the Women's Tag Team titles.
As of writing, there is no such announcement regarding Morgan being stripped of the titles she holds with Raquel Rodriguez. In a potential scenario, the 31-year-old star could make her appearance in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW to address the future of the gold.
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
Morgan could express that despite being injured, she will not vacate the title and wants to continue her reign with the gold. This could lead to Adam Pearce confronting Morgan and stripping the titles from her and Raquel forcefully.
The RAW General Manager could suspend the former Women's Champion if she goes against him. This could be a great angle to write Liv off television before the Judgment Day member is ready to return to the Netflix show.
WWE has a simple solution to Liv Morgan's injury absence
Liv Morgan's absence has reportedly brought massive changes to WWE's plans for Evolution 2. Liv was previously expected to face Nikki Bella at the all-women's show. However, the real-life injury has seemingly cancelled this anticipated showdown.
In a recent conversation on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes gave a simple solution to the absence of the Women's Tag Team Champion. The source asserted that WWE could just put Roxanne Perez in the spot of Liv Morgan.
"I know people may not wanna hear this but we reported it was possibly going to be the Bella Twins vs Liv and Raquel at Evolution for the titles. You could put Roxanne in her place and just keep the match as it is. I don't know if that's what they'll do," he said.
Roxanne is currently part of the Judgment Day storyline. Her involvement is only expected to increase following the injury of Morgan, as she may even attempt to get closer to Dominik Mysterio in Liv's absence.