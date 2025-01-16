Liv Morgan to become champion again in WWE despite being dethroned by Rhea Ripley? Potential title change explored

Liv Morgan is trying to recover from her loss to Rhea Ripley on the RAW premiere on Netflix last week, which cost her the Women's World Championship. It appears that this defeat ended her rivalry with The Eradicator, as Liv didn't interfere in Rhea's segment on RAW this week.

The former Women's World Champion could be on her way for her next storyline, which might include another run as Women's Tag Team Champion.

Morgan has reunited with Raquel Rodriguez since the latter returned to WWE and joined The Judgment Day. As the two are looking for a new direction, WWE Creative could have them recreate their tag team and go after the reigning champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi.

Liv and Raquel have unfinished business with Bianca and Naomi and could emerge as No.1 contenders for the Tag Team Titles, getting a title opportunity either on RAW or SmackDown or the Royal Rumble.

At the same time, a tag team title match could create a new angle for Bianca and Naomi, too, as Jade Cargill could return and cost them the titles, revealing either of the two as her mystery attacker.

Liv Morgan calls herself the 'greatest champion in history'

Liv Morgan became the Women's World Champion on May 25th, when she defeated Becky Lynch at the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

She held the title for more than seven months, or 201 days, and during an interview with AS, she said she didn't care about what people think of her, calling herself the "greatest champion in history."

"Whether the fans want to respect me or not, I don’t really care anymore. The facts are what they are, why should I care what they think when I’ve already accomplished everything I wanted to do and have everything I set out to do? I’m the greatest champion in history. Why should I care?" Liv Morgan said. [h/t AS]

Liv got a major push from WWE from the RAW after 'Mania onwards and did a fantastic job as a heel, emerging as one of the top superstars in WWE and the women's division.

