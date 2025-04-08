Liv Morgan to break up with her boyfriend & align with 43-year-old star after WrestleMania? Possibility explored

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been together as an on-screen WWE couple since the 2024 SummerSlam. The latest episode of RAW saw Dominik Mysterio being added to the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. He will take on stablemate Finn Balor, Penta, and the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker, in a Fatal Four-Way Match in Las Vegas.

The Judgment Day has been hanging by a thin thread, and “Dirty” Dom getting in Finn’s way may be the final nail in the coffin of the heel group. Popular theories suggest Morgan and Mysterio may betray the 43-year-old and kick him out of the group.

However, WWE won’t seemingly book a predictable angle at The Showcase of The Immortals. In a shocking twist, Dominik Mysterio might find himself on the receiving end, with Liv Morgan double-crossing him and picking Finn Balor over her "Daddy Dom" at The Show of Shows. This would be a perfect 'Mania shocker, laying the foundation for “Dirty” Dom’s babyface turn.

The Latino Cheat has started garnering massive praise from the audience. A glimpse of this was seen in the latest episode of RAW. During his match against babyface Penta, the crowd was seemingly chanting in favor of Dominik. Mysterio being dumped by Morgan could be an interesting storyline after WrestleMania.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point.

Liv Morgan shares her thoughts on a possible intergender match between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

“Dirty” Dom dumped Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan at The Biggest Party of The Summer last August. An intergender match between Ripley and Mysterio was among the most discussed dream matches during the Rhea-Liv feud.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan reacted to the idea of a potential intergender bout between Mami and Dom. The Miracle Kid quickly dumped the idea and asserted that the former WWE NXT North American Champion would never put his hand on a woman.

"No, it's dumb, why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally," Liv said.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Morgan and Mysterio in the coming weeks.

