Liv Morgan to break up with Dominik Mysterio; Finn Balor replaced by WWE legend? 5 swerves that are possible with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is going through a rough patch, and the WWE group can implode any day now. Triple H and his creative team are working hard to keep fans interested in the faction even when it has lost most of its titles.

Ad

Finn Balor is getting sick and tired of his teammates, especially Dominik Mysterio. The Prince isn’t in favor of adding new members to the group after JD McDonagh suffered an unfortunate injury.

Meanwhile, the group's women have something to boast about. They recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Naomi and Bianca Belair. The creative team could build an interesting storyline involving all the members to keep the Judgment Day afloat in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Check out the five possible swerves with The Judgment Day in the coming months.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

#5. Liv Morgan could break up with Dominik Mysterio

Ad

One of the biggest stories from Judgment Day is the relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The two got together at SummerSlam 2024 after the former betrayed Rhea Ripley.

Dom was recently caught by fans liking Mami’s picture on Instagram. This prompted Liv to like a post by Finn Balor that hints at Dominik Mysterio being a snake.

Cracks could form in their relationship again, and Liv Morgan could dump Dominik Mysterio in the coming weeks. The move could get fans interested in their angle again and keep them guessing what’s to come in the following weeks.

Ad

#4. 'Dirty' Dom adds a former faction leader to Judgment Day

Ad

Dominik Mysterio desperately wants to add new members to Judgment Day. The former NXT North American Champion could go behind Finn Balor’s back in one of the biggest swerves of the year.

Dom could invite Karrion Kross and Scarlett to join the faction, especially after The Herald of Doomsday lost his faction following Authors of Pain’s release. The move could help reestablish Judgment Day as a force while building more tensions within the group.

Ad

Dominik seems adamant about causing more problems than providing solutions. However, adding Kross to the mix could benefit both sides.

#3. Finn Balor is axed from the mix

Finn Balor has acted as the WWE RAW faction’s unsaid leader ever since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were betrayed by Judgment Day. He stated that he wanted everyone in the group to work as equals but has shown that he isn’t ready to listen to anyone else.

Ad

His stubbornness could cause Dominik Mysterio to take the extreme step of backstabbing The Prince. He could kick out Balor from the Judgment Day with Liv Morgan and Carlito’s help and allow the former Universal Champion to finally turn face.

Finn Balor's heel run has not worked well in the past year. After being axed from the group, it would be better to see him move ahead in WWE as a face.

Ad

#2. AJ Styles joins the fold as a heel

Karrion Kross has been hounding AJ Styles and trying to turn him to the dark side. Those manipulated by Kross ultimately turn heel in WWE.

The Phenomenal One could have a change of heart soon and decide to give in to his dark side. He could go further on RAW and join Judgment Day to replace Finn Balor.

Ad

The swerve could breathe some life into the RAW faction, and fans could see him win a midcard title to help elevate it. Dominik Mysterio could work well alongside AJ Styles, and the duo could even capture the tag team titles after getting on the same page.

#1. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lose their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi just before the Elimination Chamber PLE to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The duo haven’t defended their titles yet, and WWE could have a surprise in store for them. The duo could lose the titles in their first defense in a major swerve that could be the final nail in the group’s coffin.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could lose the title after a distraction from Dominik Mysterio or a bitter Finn Balor. The move could lead to the downfall of the faction and bring it to an end before WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback