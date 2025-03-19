Liv Morgan may have subtly confirmed she will break up with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are among the top power couples on WWE TV. They allied last year at SummerSlam 2024 after the 27-year-old superstar betrayed Rhea Ripley for The Miracle Kid. However, a recent development may bring about unfortunate news for 'Morgan-Mysterio' fans, hinting at their potential breakup.

Recently, a fan shared a post on X/Twitter about Dominik Mysterio liking Rhea Ripley's picture on Instagram, which went viral. Fans started sharing their thoughts on the viral post and wondered how Liv Morgan might react to Mysterio liking his ex-girlfriend’s picture despite her history with The Miracle Kid.

The Judgment Day falling apart?

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW also saw tensions rise between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. Dirty Dom has been pitching to add a new member to the group lately.

In a segment ahead of Balor’s IC Title match against Bron Breakker, Dominik pitched Penta’s name as a potential new addition to the heel group. However, The Prince immediately turned down the offer, retorting that Dirty Dom was a snake for thinking of adding a superstar who, like himself, was also in contention for the Intercontinental Title.

Furthermore, while Dirty Dom tried to help Finn Balor capture the title against Bron, his efforts backfired tragically. Mysterio mistakenly cost Finn his match against Breakker and the title opportunity. This may have added fuel to the ongoing bitterness between Dominik and Finn.

Liv Morgan hinted at breaking up with Dominik Mysterio

After Latino Heat liking Mami’s post went viral on social media, Liv Morgan has seemingly reacted to the incident.

The reigning Women’s Tag Team champion reposted a social media post by Finn Balor, where he posted a picture from Monday Night RAW featuring himself and Dirty Dom and captioned it with a snake emoji. Morgan reposted the picture, seemingly expressing her feelings regarding Mysterio’s recent actions.

Many are suggesting that Morgan might have subtly broken up with Dominik Mysterio. The breakup angle could be a massive breakthrough for the faction, as it has the potential to grab many eyes, especially heading into WrestleMania season.

Dominik Mysterio could face Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day faction has been struggling to coexist for a while now. Dominik and Finn, the OG members of the group are finding it impossible to work under the same roof without getting into arguments.

The recent happenings could be the final blow for the group, with Dominik seemingly the victim of treachery. The heel group could kick Dirty Dom out in an act of betrayal.

Liv Morgan could break up with Mysterio and join forces with Finn Balor instead, which might lead them to a WrestleMania showdown. Balor vs. Mysterio at The Showcase of The Immortals could be a grand bout and end The Judgment Day drama once and for all.

