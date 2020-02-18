Liv Morgan calls out WWE over 'trash' article

Liv Morgan is set to compete inside the Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan has taken to Twitter to describe an article on WWE’s website as “trash”.

The 25-year-old will battle it out against Asuka, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Shayna Baszler in a six-woman Elimination Chamber match on March 8 to determine who will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

In the match announcement on WWE.com, a sentence claimed that Morgan and Logan have not made as big of an impact as the returning Riott on RAW in recent weeks.

“Both Morgan and Logan have shown the WWE Universe new sides to themselves in recent weeks, but neither made as big of an impact as their former leader, Riott, did in her shocking return to Raw.”

Morgan took exception to the sentence by quoting it on Twitter before making it clear that she did not agree with the WWE.com writer.

“Both Logan and Morgan has shown the WWE universe new sides to themselves in recent weeks, but neither of them made as big an impact as their former leader, Riott did in her shocking return to Raw” .... WATCH ME .. and oh yeah.. this article is trash. https://t.co/hoIPcyzksH — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 18, 2020

Liv Morgan’s WWE career in 2020

One of the most shocking WWE moments of 2019 came when Liv Morgan crashed Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding and revealed that she was once romantically involved with Lana.

Since then, Morgan has picked up two one-on-one victories over Lana on RAW in 2020, while she was attacked by Ruby Riott following her latest win on February 3.

This week’s Elimination Chamber announcement means Morgan, along with Sarah Logan, will compete inside the steel structure for the second year in a row.