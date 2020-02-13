Liv Morgan discusses 'huge crush' she had on WWE colleague

Liv Morgan is a member of the RAW roster

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Liv Morgan revealed in a video on WWE’s YouTube channel that she had a “huge crush” on John Cena when she was younger.

Morgan has been involved in a romance storyline on Monday Night RAW recently, with the former Riott Squad member revealing during Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding that she was once in a relationship with Lana.

In real life, however, it turns out that Morgan was actually a big admirer of Cena during his run as “The Doctor of Thuganomics” from 2002-2005.

“I had a huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge crush on John Cena. I thought he was the coolest ever. He came out with his backwards hat, chain gang soldier. I was like, ‘Me too, bro.’”

Check out the video, also featuring Superstars including Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre, below.

Liv Morgan’s current WWE status

Liv Morgan has continued to feud with Lana since crashing her wedding to Bobby Lashley on the final RAW episode of 2019.

Lashley and Lana defeated Rusev and Morgan in a tag team match on January 20, but Morgan exacted revenge by picking up victories over Lana in back-to-back weeks after the Royal Rumble.

The returning Ruby Riott attacked Morgan following her latest win over Lana, so expect to see more storyline developments involving the three women in the coming weeks on RAW.