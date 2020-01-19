Liv Morgan debuts new theme at WWE Live Event

Liv Morgan returned to the ring last night

Liv Morgan has been the most talked-about female wrestler over the past few weeks after she interrupted Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding at the end of 2019 and revealed that she was once in a relationship with The Ravishing Russian.

This has since led to Morgan and Rusev teaming up to take on Lana and Lashley and at last night's Live Event in Lafayette, Louisiana, she and the Bulgarian Brute defeated their rivals in what is being considered to be a preview of what is to come next week on Monday Night RAW.

At the event, Morgan not only debuted a new in-ring attire (which has already been noted), but she also debuted a new entrance theme. Up until last night, she had been entering the ring to silence or the old Riott Squad theme. This new theme thus means that Morgan is finally moving away from the person she was in The Riott Squad.

Since this match is now set to take place yet again on RAW this week and could then become one of the matches on the card for Royal Rumble, this win could be a good sign for Morgan and The Bulgarian Brute moving forward.

