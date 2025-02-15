Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio to be separated because of 38-year-old star in a huge twist? Potential explored

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were shown on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. This came during the segment that revealed the latest development in the case of Jade Cargill's mysterious attacker. General Manager Nick Aldis called Bianca Belair and Naomi, and showed them a video recorded using a mobile phone.

The video began from the moment when Jade Cargill was being put in the ambulance. The camera panned to the left to reveal Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan walking away. While it seemed The Judgment Day members attacked Jade Cargill, the 38-year-old GM might have a word with Adam Pearce to discuss the next steps to determine whether the assumption is correct.

If it turns out that the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion and her right-hand woman are behind the brutal assault, Nick Aldis can work with Pearce to punish Liv Morgan. The SmackDown General Manager can suggest that Dominik Mysterio gets signed over to the blue show, and the former Women's World Champion will be banned from being a part of it in any shape or form.

While it would be interesting to see the couple separated, this is all speculative at this point.

Liv Morgan suffered an injury on Monday Night RAW

On WWE RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez fought Damage CTRL's IYO Sky and Dakota Kai in a tag team match. Morgan suffered an injury near her eye owing to a knee strike, leading fans to believe that she may miss WrestleMania 41.

However, on a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes reported that she has not been deemed unfit for WrestleMania 41, and plans are moving forward as expected.

"She got a couple of stitches afterward. Everything I've heard is that she's fine and that's good but it looked great. Blood in a women's match on a Monday Night RAW always stands out. I don't think it was planned but it looked good."

Morgan secured her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match by winning against IYO Sky on RAW in a singles match.

