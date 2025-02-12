Liv Morgan to miss WrestleMania 41 after getting busted open on WWE RAW? Exploring the truth

Liv Morgan is one of the names many expect to see at WrestleMania 41, but her recent WWE RAW appearance ended in a bloody mess. However, it looks like her position for the Premium Live Event won't be affected.

On this week's episode of the red brand, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez fought IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a tag team match. From the looks of it, The Judgment Day member got cut by a knee strike from the Damage CTRL member. The former Women's World Champion posted a video of the aftermath, showing the deep cut she sustained on her eye. However, it looks like that won't stop her from competing in the following months.

For those wondering, Liv Morgan won't miss WrestleMania 41 because of her cut on WWE RAW. On a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes reported that the former Women's World Champion received stitches after the match but is fine, he also confirmed that the spot wasn't planned.

"She got a couple of stitches afterward. Everything I've heard is that she's fine and that's good but it looked great. Blood in a women's match on a Monday Night RAW always stands out. I don't think it was planned but it looked good."

Despite the injury, Morgan continued in the match but failed to emerge victorious. Liv is scheduled to be at the Elimination Chamber along with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley.

What did Vince Russo say about Liv Morgan's recent WWE RAW injury?

Although Liv's injury was scary and violent, it also garnered her admiration and respect not just from fans, but also from fellow superstars and notable names in the wrestling business.

On the recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo talked about The Judgment Day star's cut and stated that the former Women's World Champion was tough despite her size.

"Did you see that nasty gash on Liv Morgan's eye man? Wow! She is tough. I've got to give you that, man! That was a nasty gash on her eye. Did you see how that happened, Chris? I wasn't watching closely enough. I mean, she had like a boxer's cut. I mean, wow! She is tough, man! Liv Morgan is tough for a girl her size and that was nasty."

It remains to be seen what is next for the former Women's World Champion en route to Elimination Chamber and eventually, WrestleMania 41.

