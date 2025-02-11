Vince Russo dumbfounded as Liv Morgan suffers a nasty injury on WWE RAW: "She is tough, man!" (Exclusive)

You don't get to see blood on WWE television, and more often than not, it happens due to an accident. Liv Morgan was seemingly involved in one on the latest episode of RAW, and Vince Russo had a lot of respect for how she handled the situation.

Damage CTRL took on The Judgment Day in a tag team match, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez looking to defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The WWE match had its fair share of action as Liv Morgan, unfortunately, took a stiff knee to the face from SKY, resulting in her getting busted open. While reacting to the injury on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo praised Liv for her toughness and compared the gash on her head to cuts professional boxers regularly suffer.

For a superstar of her size, Russo was left surprised by her durability and resilience in the ring.

"Did you see that nasty gash on Liv Morgan's eye man? Wow! She is tough. I've got to give you that, man! That was a nasty gash on her eye. Did you see how that happened, Chris? I wasn't watching closely enough. I mean, she had like a boxer's cut. I mean, wow! She is tough, man! Liv Morgan is tough for a girl her size and that was nasty." [From 19:00 onwards]

Liv Morgan has inarguably been one of WWE's most improved superstars in recent years, having established herself as a top-tier talent who continues to win fans and pundits over with her performances.

