Liv Morgan injury update after being busted open on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan had a rough night this past Monday on RAW. The former Women's World Champion was involved in a tag team match alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Both superstars took on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided the latest injury update on Liv Morgan after she got busted wide open during her match on RAW.

"She got a couple of stitches afterward. Everything I've heard is that she's fine and that's good but it looked great. Blood in a women's match on a Monday Night RAW always stands out. I don't think it was planned but it looked good." [From 04:49 onwards]

A previous report confirmed Liv Morgan cut open the side of her forehead from IYO SKY's knee strike. The Judgment Day star went on to complete the match despite losing blood. The outcome saw IYO pinned Liv following her moonsault.

Speaking of IYO, the former WWE Women's Champion will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on the RAW after Elimination Chamber. Fans will have to wait to see which of these two superstars walk out with the title.

