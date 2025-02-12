Backstage update on Liv Morgan following WWE RAW injury - Reports

WWE Superstars have ramped up the in-ring intensity with less than 70 days until WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan was involved in an unfortunate incident during Monday's RAW, with at least one big match on the horizon. Sources have now provided an inside update on the Judgment Day member.

The Miracle Kid had a championship-filled 2024 after becoming the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion and maintaining a 226-day Women's World Championship reign. Morgan was recently dethroned by rival Rhea Ripley to kick off 2025, and now she's looking to put gold back around her waist at WrestleMania 41 by first winning the Women's Elimination Chamber.

Monday's RAW saw Liv and Raquel Rodriguez lose to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. At one point, Rodriguez launched Morgan into SKY, then into Kai. After taking Kai's knee to the face, Liv appeared to be suffering from a cut near her right eye and temple as she came back up from the move and immediately clutched her face.

Trending

Despite blood running down Morgan's cheek, the action continued as SKY unloaded and eventually hit her Over The Sky moonsault to pin Liv. Raquel carried Morgan to the back, and she was later seen with dried blood on her face.

Sources have confirmed that Morgan was busted open by the errant knee during Monday's RAW tag team match. Fightful Select adds that there was talk of Liv possibly getting stitches to close the wound.

Morgan was said to be okay backstage last night, as WWE officials expected her to be just fine moving forward. In regards to Liv's injury, there's been no talk of any heat towards the match participants.

Liv Morgan set for WWE Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan was the first WWE RAW Superstar to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber earlier this month. She defeated IYO SKY, with help from Rhea Ripley, to secure her spot.

Morgan could be joined by sidekick Raquel Rodriguez in the Elimination Chamber as Raquel will face Roxanne Perez in a qualifying match next Monday on RAW. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley have also qualified, with Naomi vs. Chelsea Green in a qualifier set for SmackDown.

Liv will be entering WWE's Elimination Chamber for the sixth time next month. She worked the tag team Chamber in 2019 and the singles Chamber matches in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback