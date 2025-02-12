Dominik Mysterio, Jade Cargill, CM Punk, and others react to WWE star's message after brutal injury on RAW

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Dominik Mysterio, Jade Cargill, and CM Punk, recently took to social media to react to Liv Morgan's message. The former Women's World Champion suffered a brutal injury on Monday Night RAW.

On last week's RAW, Liv Morgan faced IYO SKY in the Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, which ended in Morgan's favor after interference from Rhea Ripley. On this week's edition of the red brand, SKY took her revenge by pinning the former Women's World Champion during a tag team match. However, during the tag team bout, The Judgment Day star, unfortunately, suffered a brutal injury near her eye and started bleeding heavily.

Following the show, Liv Morgan took to Instagram to share several photos of her facial scar. She also sent a message, mentioning that Dominik Mysterio still found her cute despite the horrific injury.

Check out the post by clicking here.

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Liv Morgan's Instagram post, including Jade Cargill, Apollo Crews, Blair Davenport, Ivar, Meiko Satomura, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Grayson Waller, Mickie James, Lola Vice, Renee Paquette, Jackie Redmond, Raquel Rodriguez, and more.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio, CJ Perry, CM Punk, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri commented on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Liv Morgan's Instagram handle]

WWE star Liv Morgan's injury on RAW was not planned

After WWE RAW, several reports suggested that Liv Morgan's facial injury was planned, and the star cut herself during the match. However, during a recent Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes confirmed that Morgan's injury was not planned ahead of the match.

They also mentioned that the former Women's World Champion got a couple of stitches, but she was doing great.

"She got a couple of stitches afterward. Everything I've heard is that she's fine and that's good but it looked great. Blood in a women's match on a Monday Night RAW always stands out. I don't think it was planned but it looked good."

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan will win this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match and challenge Rhea Ripley to claim back the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

