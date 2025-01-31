Liv Morgan to dump Dominik Mysterio; get closer to 9-time WWE champion after Royal Rumble? Potential explored

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's relationship hit an iceberg when Dirty Dom tried to resolve things with Rhea Ripley after The Eradicator dethroned The Miracle Kid. However, Dirty Dom has tried to mend the broken bond by presenting Morgan with flowers and helping Raquel Rodriguez and her secure the win against Bianca Belair and Naomi in a non-title match. She did plant a kiss on his cheek afterward!

However, the small acts might not be enough to completely reassure the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion of Daddy Dom's feelings towards her. To strengthen the belief, Mysterio could try to help Liv Morgan win the Royal Rumble women's match. This is where everything takes a spiraling trip to the South for Dirty Dom!

While he tries to help his on-screen girlfriend, his actions might backfire, and he could end up having the former Women's World Champion eliminated. Even though it would be accidental, an outraged Morgan won't listen to excuses or justifications.

The Miracle Kid would then dump Dirty Dom, handing Finn Balor a good reason to kick him out of The Judgment Day. Given that the nine-time champion supports The Miracle Kid, Liv Morgan and Finn Balor could form a closer bond, but it need not be romantic.

Both Balor and Morgan are cunning, and they have showcased moments that reveal their manipulative nature. Both superstars are well-versed in how to get their way, and having them work together can help spruce up backstage segments. Furthermore, they might even be able to convince Adam Pearce to book The Judgment Day members for more title matches on Monday Night RAW.

Another WWE Superstar has indicated being interested in Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has managed to turn quite a few heads in WWE, and she is aware of that. Even though she is currently in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, another superstar may have set his sights on her from afar.

Julius Creed from American Made flirted with Liv Morgan during a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond. It could have been overlooked had it been a one-off incident, but it's not! Another backstage interview video released by Jackie Redmond shows Creed claiming he was done chasing women but quickly changing his answer to "For her, I'mma jog a little" when Morgan accidentally bumped into them during the interview.

WWE might not even bring them together, just like the company teased the fans with the Jey Uso-Rhea Ripley angle. However, these backstage segments keep the fans entertained beyond the squared circle!

