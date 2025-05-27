Liv Morgan to kick Dominik Mysterio out of the Judgment Day and introduce her new BF? Potential twist explored

Liv Morgan is back on WWE RAW. However, her return witnessed a major setback when Morgan failed to win her returning match against Kairi Sane. One of the biggest reasons behind this was the inclusion of Roxanne Perez.
The former NXT Women's Champion got involved in the match and engaged in an argument with Raquel Rodriguez, leading to Liv getting distracted and suffering the loss. Earlier in the episode, when Liv made her return backstage, she caught Dom Dom with Perez, sparking speculation of Liv and Dominik's breakup.
Amid this, there is a possibility that Morgan might kick the Dirty Dominik out of the Judgment Day and introduce Finn Balor as her new boyfriend as part of the storyline. We have already seen Dominik getting comfortable with Roxanne.
This escalates the chances that the Intercontinental Champion may soon betray Liv Morgan and enter into a romantic relationship with Perez on television. Even the Women's Tag team Champion may have sensed the same when he returned on RAW backstage and caught them together.
With the chances of being betrayed, Liv Morgan might make the first move and decide to kick Dominik Mysterio out of the villainous faction. Following this, Morgan might realise that Finn Balor is more trustworthy and has no history of switching between women.
Due to this, the Judgment Day member might affirm the former Universal Champion as her new boyfriend. This move will surely bring a massive twist to the entire RAW faction saga and will attract more attention from the WWE Universe.
WWE has already hinted at Liv Morgan's babyface turn
The return of Liv Morgan has already generated massive buzz among the WWE Universe as fans are curious to see how things will unfold next. Meanwhile, the comeback of the Women's Tag Team Champion has also planted seeds for her babyface turn.
After losing the match, Morgan headed backstage and confronted her villainous faction teammate and Roxanne Perez. Here, the 30-year-old star was visibly frustrated with the loss and even blamed Raquel Rodriguez for the same.
Many fans on the internet have characterized Liv's frustration as the initial stage for a babyface turn.
Additionally, the WWE Universe was already thrilled to witness the return of the Judgment Day member. Overall, it remains to be seen how the storyline will move forward with the comeback of the Hollywood star.