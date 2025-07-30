Liv Morgan to make a surprise return; 20-year-old star to debut and turn heel? 3 Ways Dominik Mysterio could retain his title at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will finally defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. After dodging The Phenomenal One for weeks by hiding behind a doctor’s report deeming him medically unfit, ''Dirty'' Dom is now going to SummerSlam. But will The Judgment Day member be able to defeat the two-time WWE Champion? Here are three ways Dominik Mysterio can exit New Jersey with the Intercontinental Title on his shoulder:#3. Liv Morgan can make a surprise appearance to help Dominik MysterioLiv Morgan got injured on the June 16, 2025, episode of RAW during a match against Kairi Sane. Down with a battered shoulder, the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion won’t be cleared for competition for several months. However, she can still return and help her ''Daddy'' Dom at The Biggest Party of The Summer.The Miracle Kid can cause a distraction or hit AJ Styles with a cheap shot in the final moments of the Intercontinental Championship match. With this, Dominik Mysterio’s title run will stay intact, while The Phenomenal One won’t register a clean loss on the grand stage of SummerSlam.WWE employed this method with CM Punk last year when The Best in The World was dealing with a triceps injury. He even disguised himself as a referee at the 2024 Clash at the Castle to cost Drew McIntyre a potential win against the then-World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest. This way, Liv Morgan will also be able to mark her territory and deny Roxanne Perez a chance to get closer to her on-screen boyfriend.#2. Roxanne Perez could assist Dominik Mysterio and get closer to himFinn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day to cause a rift between Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. The Prodigy has already replaced Morgan as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Now, she is trying to get romantically closer to ''Dirty'' Dom.The Miracle Kid didn’t like how touchy Perez was getting with her on-screen boyfriend. However, in her absence, the former NXT Women's Champion has a free rein. She gifted Mysterio a new Nintendo Switch 2 after the Mixed Tag Team Match loss suffered by him and the Women’s Tag Team Champions at the hands of AJ Styles and The Kabuki Warriors this past Monday.To further her agenda and get closer to Dominik Mysterio, she can help him against Styles via a distraction or a sneak attack. It should be noted that the IC Champion started getting closer to Liv Morgan after she helped him defeat Rey Mysterio for the first time in his career last summer, albeit in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Now, Roxanne Perez can follow the same path and try to replace Morgan.#1. Newly crowned TNA champion can cost AJ StylesAJ Styles attended TNA’s Slammiversary event on July 20. This was The Phenomenal One’s first-ever appearance in the promotion in 11 years. The former TNA star appreciated and congratulated Leon Slater during his appearance, right after the 20-year-old won the X Division Championship.According to SEScoops, the youngster was very happy to see his hero after his win. When asked whom he would like to face next after becoming the TNA X Division Champion, Slater named AJ Styles. He highlighted that since he has now become the youngest-ever wrestler to hold the title, fighting against the man who was its inaugural holder would be a huge match.TNA and WWE already have a good working relationship, with two NXT Superstars currently holding championship belts in the Nashville-based promotion. Thus, Leon Slater could cost Styles during the Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam to get his attention. This could give him the feud that he wants as the new X Division Champion while giving Dominik Mysterio yet another successful title defense. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for ''Dirty'' Dom.