5 Injured WWE stars who could return at SummerSlam 2025

The countdown to WWE SummerSlam is almost over. This year's Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night premium live event and has a stacked match card, with several bouts featuring multi-star fights. This means that the company is trying to use most of its roster for the Biggest Party of the Summer. Interestingly, several wrestlers who are currently inactive due to injuries could also make a comeback in New Jersey. Here is a list of five such names who could return at SummerSlam.#5. Ilja Dragunov could say hello to an old rival at WWE SummerSlamIlja Dragunov hasn't been seen since September 2024 when he tore his ACL, which sidelined him shortly after his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. The Mad Dragon was fighting Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in a live event when the injury occurred. While many expected him to have a great feud with The Ring General, everything got derailed.Back then, Dragunov's injury report claimed that he would take six to nine months to make a full recovery. This period elapsed back in June of this year, and the former NXT and NXT UK Champion could return anytime soon. Moreover, he could also show up at SummerSlam and attack Gunther after his World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk.#4. Seth Rollins has several ways of making a comebackSeth Rollins is out with a knee injury right now. In his absence, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed haven't disappointed The Visionary and knocked the wind out of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on this week's RAW. Now, the Reed and Breakker will face the OG Bloodline members at WWE SummerSlam in a tag team match.The PLE could see the OTC and the YEET Master regroup and counter Reed and Breakker. However, an interference from Seth Rollins could derail the babyfaces, allowing The Aus-Zilla and The Unpredictable Badas* to win the match. After all, the nature and extent of Rollins' injury haven't been confirmed yet, and it could be part of a storyline.Aside from this, Gunther will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. The Architect can storm down the ramp and sabotage yet another title shot of The Second City Saint. He could also cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the world title.On Night Two, Cody Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The two will duel each other in a Street Fight setup to pick a decisive winner. Seth Rollins could gatecrash this match as well and try to cash in his MITB contract.The Visionary has already tried to cash in on Cena, his ideological enemy who wants to ruin pro wrestling, at Night of Champions. He also has beef with The American Nightmare, who got in his way when Rollins was about to Curb Stomp Jey Uso several weeks ago. Thus, The Architect can forge any path for a SummerSlam comeback.#3. Liv Morgan could re-establish her territory at WWE SummerSlamThe 2024 SummerSlam saw Dominik Mysterio betray Rhea Ripley and expose his on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan behind Mami's back. Dirty Dom helped The Miracle Kid retain the Women's World Championship and walked out happily with her after her win. While fans highly celebrate this new union of LivDom, the entry of Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day could be a threat to it.Introduced to the faction by Finn Balor, The Prodigy has been trying to get between the relationship of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Roxanne has already replaced The Miracle Kid as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and while Raquel Rodriguez's eyes watch everything, she is trying to get close to Dom as well.The former two-time NXT Women's Champion has a free rein over things owing to Liv Morgan's absence. The inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion suffered a shoulder injury several weeks ago during a match with Kairi Sane. Although Morgan won't be cleared for in-ring competition for several months, she could still waltz in and re-establish her territory and mark her man in The Judgment Day.#2. Rey Mysterio could announce his WWE retirement tourRey Mysterio hasn't been seen in any in-ring action since the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer injured his groin in a Six-Man Tag Team match where he fought alongside Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee against Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. The mighty luchador was escorted out of the ring even before the match ended, with Fenix and Lee ending things with a win.Recently, the former three-time world champion made an appearance at the WWE Supershow Mexico. This means that Rey Mysterio may also be available to make an appearance at the 2025 SummerSlam. The 50-year-old could announce his retirement tour at The Biggest Party of the Summer.The WWE Hall of Famer had unveiled on Adrian Hernandez's Unlikely podcast that he would love to announce a farewell tour whenever he plans to leave. He noted that he wished to go out this way so that all the fans who supported him since day one could see his last run.#1. Tama Tonga could add more weight to the MFTsTama Tonga has been away from SmackDown since April 2025. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has an undisclosed injury that required surgery at the time. He was written off active programming after LA Knight injured him in a backstage segment. So far, there haven't been any updates on his condition.However, he could make a comeback at the 2025 SummerSlam. Notably, Solo Sikoa will be defending the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match. The Street Champion already has Tala Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa to back him up if things get out of hand, but Tama Tonga could be the surprise that would shock Fatu at the PLE, leading him to fail to capture the US Title.