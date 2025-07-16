Liv Morgan may not like what Dominik Mysterio just did online

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is currently on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming due to an injury. Amid her absence, Dominik Mysterio did something online that the former Women's World Champion might not like.

On the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW, Liv Morgan locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. The bout ended abruptly after Morgan suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury. Since then, she has been absent from WWE TV, and many reports suggest that the star might be out for months.

Morgan's arch nemesis, Rhea Ripley, recently posted about her match against IYO SKY at Evolution 2025. In her post's caption, Ripley highlighted how she wrestled in a dark match at the first-ever all-woman premium live event, and this year, she was in the main event. The Eradicator also thanked SKY for making history with her.

"Always bet on yourself. From the Pre show dark match at Evolution 1 to the Main event of Evolution 2! Thank you @iyo_sky for making history with me 🖤," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several stars reacted to Rhea Ripley's Instagram post. However, the most notable name was Dominik Mysterio, who left a like on it. For those unaware, Dirty Dom and Ripley were in an on-screen romantic relationship before Mysterio betrayed Mami to side with Liv Morgan.

This might not sit well with Morgan if she discovers what her current on-screen boyfriend has just done online.

Dominik Mysterio could betray Liv Morgan for another WWE star

Since Roxanne Perez has been included in The Judgment Day segments, she has been trying to woo Dominik Mysterio. On several occasions, Dirty Dom has seemingly given in to Perez.

During one backstage segment, Mysterio even agreed to a massage and some chicken nuggets from Roxanne, which made Morgan extremely mad. Looking at how Dom did not hesitate while betraying Rhea Ripley, he could very well start a new romantic angle with the former NXT star amid Liv's injury absence.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the current WWE Intercontinental Champion's on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan.

