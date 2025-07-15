Rhea Ripley breaks character to thank her long-term WWE rival after making history

Rhea Ripley broke character to thank her on-screen rival and former Women's World Champion, IYO SKY. The two superstars headlined Evolution 2025.
At Evolution 2025, Ripley failed to dethrone SKY for the Women's World Championship. Coincidentally enough, even the Japanese star couldn't walk out as champion after Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title.
On social media, Ripley reflected on headlining the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event after featuring in the pre-show dark match of the first Evolution PLE in 2018.
"Always bet on yourself. From the Pre show dark match at Evolution 1 to the Main event of Evolution 2! Thank you for making history with me," wrote Ripley.
Check out Ripley's post on X:
Mr. Iguana praised Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY
Popular star Mr. Iguana praised Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. He spoke about the talented women of NXT and specifically mentioned the reigning NXT Women's North American Champion, Sol Ruca.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana stated that Ripley and SKY were among the top women of WWE.
"In NXT, I saw a lot of talent, too. I went to NXT and I visited the Performance Center, I saw a lot of talent with girls. And it was Sol Ruca, it was these three girls from Toxic Attraction or something, I don't remember the name. I think they're the ones that I've been looking at. They're very good. But IYO SKY, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, when I saw them, there's a big, big, how do you say, I see the stars in them."
Ripley and SKY will challenge the new champion Naomi for the Women's World Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The match was made official after their opening segment on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.