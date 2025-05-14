Liv Morgan to officially add 28-year-old WWE Superstar to The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility 

Liv Morgan has stepped away from WWE TV for a while to film for Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo in Japan. She is expected to wrap up the shoot by May 16 and return to the United States soon. The latest episode of WWE RAW showed a clip of Dominik Mysterio entering The Judgment Day locker room while speaking to her on the phone.

Currently, the heel faction has more male members than females, and that might soon change to create a situation where all the top titles on WWE RAW can be with The Judgment Day. Currently, Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor is a strong candidate for the World Heavyweight Championship, and JD McDonagh and Carlito can form a tag team for World Tag Team Titles.

On the other hand, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the Women's Tag Team Champions. If The Miracle Kid wants to pursue the Women's World Championship again, she might pass on her tag team title to another woman.

Morgan can bring over WWE NXT superstar Tatum Paxley to RAW to join The Judgment Day. Recently, Paxley embraced the darkest side of her persona when she tried to gauge out Thea Hail's eyes in a singles match. The frustration of her closest allies departing has visibly taken a toll on her. What Paxley needs is a reliable environment to thrive, and The Miracle Kid can definitely provide that.

Morgan has never turned on her partners, and Tatum Paxley can benefit from this. Furthermore, if she is chosen to represent the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez, it will allow her to showcase her best abilities without dealing with piled-on frustration.

Finally, another heel in The Judgment Day, especially a woman, will elevate the stable's popularity. The more heat they receive from the WWE Universe, the better the storylines and angles will become.

Liv Morgan has three word reaction to Dominik Mysterio's hilarious moment on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of the flagship show, Liv Morgan was mentioned during a backstage segment with The Judgment Day. Carlito let Raquel Rodriguez know that while Big Mami Cool was missing The Miracle Kid, he was ready to hang out with her. On the other hand, Mysterio walked inside the locker room while being on the phone with her.

When the others asked about Morgan, he promtly responded that she was doing well but was confused about why his on-screen girlfriend greeted him with a "good morning". This is when JD McDonagh clarified with Dirty Dom whether he had heard about time zones before or not.

Liv Morgan reacted to this moment on social media, claiming "he's so cute".

The inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion can be expected on the May 19, 2025 edition of Monday Night RAW.

