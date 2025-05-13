Liv Morgan has three-word reaction to hilarious Dominik Mysterio botch on RAW

Liv Morgan sent a heartfelt message about Dominik Mysterio following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The 30-year-old is currently on hiatus from the company after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Dirty Dom captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 and successfully defended the title against Penta at Backlash this past Saturday night. He had a conversation with Morgan on the phone last night during RAW, and hilariously had no idea how time zones worked. The former Women's World Champion said "good morning" to him, and the champion was baffled by the comment.

Morgan took to Instagram following the humorous botch and sent a heartwarming message about Mysterio.

"He’s so cute 🥹🤭," she wrote.

Morgan reacted to Mysterio's botch last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE_on_Netflix on Instagram]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyra at WrestleMania. However, The Judgment Day stars won the titles back the following night on WWE RAW and remain the champions.

Becky Lynch turned heel following the loss and attacked Lyra Valkyra. The Man challenged Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this past Saturday night at Backlash, but came up short.

Liv Morgan comments on Dominik Mysterio possibly facing a major WWE star

Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on Dominik Mysterio potentially squaring off against Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

Dirty Dom was once in a storyline relationship with Ripley, but betrayed her to align with Morgan last year at SummerSlam. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the champion shot down the idea of Mysterio facing The Eradicator in a singles match.

Morgan noted that the Intercontinental Champion had already destroyed Ripley emotionally, and the idea of them having a match was dumb.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [From 02:38 – 03:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have won the Women's Tag Team Championship an impressive four times so far. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for their title reign moving forward.

