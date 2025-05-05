Liv Morgan shares update following blockbuster non-WWE announcement

Liv Morgan is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling today, but recently, she took a step outside the squared circle. Taking to social media, she shared an update following a blockbuster non-WWE announcement.

Ad

The blockbuster announcement that is unrelated to WWE is that she is starring in the Takashi Miike movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The announcement followed last week's episode of RAW when Liv Morgan informed interim GM Nick Aldis that she would be going on hiatus to shoot the movie.

Her most recent Instagram Story confirms that she is on set and has already started working on filming in Japan. Morgan shared a picture that showed a door with a sign over it that read "Megan's Room."

Ad

Trending

Now, this could be one of two things. Either it was her changing room on set, which uses her character name rather than her actual name, or, and the more likely option, it is a set location, the details of which fans will learn about once the movie comes out.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Liv Morgan has already started filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo [Credit: Morgan's Instagram]

Regardless of what it is, it's great to learn that Morgan has started working on the movie. The WWE Universe is surely already missing her, but will also be excited to see her shine on the silver screen when the movie comes out.

Ad

Liv Morgan recently had a wholesome interaction with Cathy Kelley

For more than a year now, Liv Morgan has played the role of the heel perfectly. She has been the very personification of evil, along with Dirty Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day by her side. However, in a rare moment, she shared a wholesome interaction with Cathy Kelley.

A big fan of Morgan's arch-nemesis, Rhea Ripley, Kelley, and Morgan are usually not on the same page. This is especially evident when the two have a backstage interview. However, following the announcement of Morgan's role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, Kelley congratulated the latter.

Ad

Granted she threw in a dig at the end of her tweet, but it was still wholesome. It even got a similar response from Morgan, who jokingly claimed that she knew Kelley would miss her when she was gone.

Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old has done a stellar job of antagonizing almost everyone she works with in WWE, but there can be no denying that her presence will be missed by the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More