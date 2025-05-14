Liv Morgan to officially kick top WWE veteran out of The Judgment Day due to major reason? Possibility explored

It will be quite some time before the WWE Universe sees Liv Morgan again. The 30-year-old is currently in Japan, where she is in the midst of shooting a film. However, could she officially kick a top WWE veteran out of The Judgment Day for one major reason, all the way from the land of the rising sun?

The answer to this question is potentially a yes, especially when considering that the veteran is Carlito. The Caribbean Bad Apple has been with The Judgment Day for a while now but of late hasn't done much outside of running interference during matches. However, the major reason why Liv Morgan might kick him out is Raquel Rodriguez.

Ever since Raquel Rodriguez joined The Judgment Day, Carlito has been trying to get close to her. He has made several advances over the last few months, and based on Big Mami Cool's reactions every time he does, it's becoming frustrating. This was perfectly exemplified on this week's episode of RAW.

During a backstage segment, Carlito was seen asking Rodriguez for her credit card. This annoyed her, leading her to vent her frustrations on X (fka Twitter). This, coupled with everything that has happened in the past, could force Liv Morgan's hand.

She could kick him out from all the way in Japan, or she could do it once she returns and takes charge. Either way, it is certainly a possibility, but at this time, it is nothing more than speculation.

Liv Morgan was overjoyed after Dominik Mysterio paid tribute to her at Backlash 2025

Liv Morgan's hiatus from WWE to film Takashi Miike's new movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo means she missed Backlash 2025. However, she was there in spirit, as her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, made her presence felt during his match in St. Louis, Missouri.

Dirty Dom was defending the Intercontinental Championship against Penta and put on quite the show. He managed to pick up the win thanks to the interference of El Grande Americano but also got in some offense of his own.

At one point, he even paid tribute to Morgan by hitting her signature finisher, Oblivion, on the dark luchador. Upon seeing this, Morgan was ecstatic and took to X (fka Twitter) to share how happy she was.

It seems that even when they're apart, Morgan and Mysterio are always thinking about each other. Clearly, they're the perfect example of the phrase "love knows no bounds."

