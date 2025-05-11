Liv Morgan reacts to her boyfriend's public romantic gesture

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan might be away from Monday Night RAW for the time being, but she remains active on social media. The Judgment Day member is still one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

She might be filming in Japan, but Morgan was keenly watching Backlash 2025. Her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Penta. However, the victory may not have been her favorite part of the match.

Dirty Dom, ever the romantic, paid a tribute to Liv Morgan during the match. He hit her finishing move, the Oblivion, for a near-fall. The Miracle Kid was so impressed by the romantic gesture that she quote-tweeted WWE's official X/Twitter handle:

"My Daddy Dom 🤌🫰😍."

While he used his on-screen girlfriend's move, Dominik Mysterio couldn't beat Penta clean at Backlash 2025. The Judgment Day got involved and attacked the former AEW star, even if Finn Balor did his best to sabotage Dirty Dom.

In the end, though, it was El Grande Americano who proved to be the deciding factor. He headbutted Penta while hiding a steel plate in his mask. This allowed Mysterio to hit the Frog Splash for the win.

It remains to be seen what's next for him and The Judgment Day, with Liv Morgan expected to return to WWE in a few weeks.

