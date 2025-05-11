[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio pays tribute to Liv Morgan

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 11, 2025 00:45 GMT
Liv Morgan is absent from WWE TV [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently faced Penta for the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. Dirty Dom paid a huge tribute to Liv Morgan during the bout.

Dominik Mysterio locked horns with Penta with the title on the line for the second time tonight. The two faced each other on the April 21, 2025, edition of RAW, where Dom emerged victorious, retaining the title.

At Backlash, both stars put on an enthralling contest, showcasing some of their talents. For the most part, Penta had the upper hand over his opponent. At one point in the match, Dominik paid tribute to his on-screen partner, Liv Morgan, by hitting an ObLIVion.

Check out the video below:

The finish to the match saw Dirty Dom's Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh, come out to interfere, but the referee saw their intentions and asked them to leave. Despite this, Balor managed to distract the referee. Dom then received some help from El Grande Americano, who hit Penta with a brutal headbutt as he hid a metal plate inside his mask.

It remains to be seen if Penta will continue to go after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship after tonight's loss.

