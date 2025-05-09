When is Liv Morgan returning to WWE? Likely date revealed

Liv Morgan has taken a break from WWE to work on a Hollywood project in Japan. She is set to feature in the film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, the production of which is underway. However, fans have been wondering when she will return to WWE. The WWE Universe won't have to wait much longer as The Miracle Kid will likely return by this month.

Liv Morgan will reportedly wrap up her shootings by May 16 and will be back in the US by the very next day. If everything goes according to plan, fans can expect her to return on the May 19 episode of RAW, which will emanate from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

However, there are also chances that WWE might give her a few days off to recover from jet lag, as the company might not rush her homecoming. If that happens, Liv Morgan will probably return on the May 26 episode of RAW, which will be held at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Regardless of where it happens, the Judgment Day member will be back on by this month. Morgan is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez, and keeping her away from television for long will be a missed opportunity.

Will Liv Morgan leave for Hollywood next year?

Liv Morgan has started to make waves outside the wrestling industry and has become a popular name across the world. Her recent Hollywood project has raised several eyebrows, and a lot of fans have been wondering whether this could eventually cause her to leave WWE next year.

However, Morgan's permanent transition to Hollywood will not happen anytime soon. The former Women's World Champion is signed with WWE under a multi-year contract, which locks her with the promotion till 2029. She will remain an active WWE superstar for at least four years.

Even after her current deal with WWE expires, Liv Morgan is expected to renew her contract and remain with the company for a few more years. During various interviews and podcasts, The Miracle Kid made it clear that she intended to prioritize her wrestling career and wanted to reach the summit of this industry.

Hence, it is safe to say that Morgan's Hollywood transition will not happen anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming years as Liv has reportedly started to attract the attention of the mainstream media.

