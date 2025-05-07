Huge Liv Morgan update following WWE RAW - Reports

Liv Morgan did not appear on the latest episode of WWE RAW, as she's currently working on a non-wrestling project. She is away filming a movie, and a new report has emerged with details on how long she's expected to be gone.

Ad

Two weeks ago on the red brand, The Judgment Day member and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria to reclaim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. They lost the title to the two Irish stars at WrestleMania 41, the night The Man returned, and won it back the following night.

Liv Morgan is off filming a movie, but she might not be gone that long. The 30-year-old has a starring role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. She asked for time off to film the role last week on RAW, and her request was granted. According to Fightful Select, she won't be gone for too long.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

The site was informed that this won’t be a situation of one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion missing months of WWE TV. May 16 is the date she is expected to be done with filming, and the plans are for her to return to the United States from Japan on May 17. However, Fightful were not told when she will be back on WWE TV. Liv Morgan will only miss one more episode of RAW.

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are not expected to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

After it was announced that Morgan will be off TV for some time to film a new movie, many people wondered what would happen to the Women's Tag Team Titles. According to WrestleVotes on a Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the belts won't be vacated.

Ad

"I think they're going to keep them on The Judgment Day. I mean, they made note of her taking this role last night on TV. So, I'd imagine they're going to keep the belts as is, and when she's back, they'll go back to defending them." (From 21:05 to 21:20)

WWE fans will undoubtedly be happy to see Liv Morgan back. She's still popular with the fans despite being a heel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More