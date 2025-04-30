Backstage news on whether Liv Morgan will vacate WWE Women's Tag Team Titles before taking time off (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan made a bittersweet announcement on RAW last night that put the future of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship up in the air. A new report has shed light on the status of the title.
The Judgment Day member informed Nick Aldis that she had landed herself a role in a 'big Hollywood movie' and that she would need some time off from WWE television. The exact details of her role in the upcoming film project will be revealed on Monday Night RAW next week.
With Morgan set to go on a hiatus, fans have been wondering if she and Raquel Rodriguez will be forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Title.
During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes noted that WWE will be keeping the titles on Liv and Raquel. However, the titles won't be defended on TV until The Miracle Kid returns.
"I think they're going to keep them on The Judgment Day. I mean, they made note of her taking this role last night on TV. So, I'd imagine they're going to keep the belts as is, and when she's back, they'll go back to defending them." (From 21:05 to 21:20)
It is now almost a foregone conclusion that Morgan will miss the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10.
