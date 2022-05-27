Liv Morgan opens up about how she's improved in the wrestling business

Liv Morgan has gone above and beyond to improve her skills inside the ring.

The WWE Superstar was called up as a member of The Riott Squad in 2017 and has gone through great lengths to improve her in-ring work ever since.

During a recent conversation with Montez Ford of The Street Profits, Morgan revealed that she bought a wrestling ring and put it in her backyard to continue getting better while she's not on the road.

"Yeah, you know I got my own wrestling ring in my backyard that was inspired by Nattie and TJ [Wilson]," Liv Morgan revealed. "Them having their own ring, it just lit up so many light bulbs in my head, and I was like, man imagine how good I could be if I had my own ring."

𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 @MontezFordWWE

Talking about her dreams & giving it her ALL in the new episode of WWE Grit & Glory presented by @Chevy Silverado. Can’t miss this one!

Watch the full episode on the WWE YouTube Channel. @ChevyTrucks WATCH HER @YaOnlyLivvOnce Talking about her dreams & giving it her ALL in the new episode of WWE Grit & Glory presented by @Chevy Silverado. Can’t miss this one!Watch the full episode on the WWE YouTube Channel. #ad WATCH HER @YaOnlyLivvOnce Talking about her dreams & giving it her ALL in the new episode of WWE Grit & Glory presented by @Chevy Silverado. Can’t miss this one! 👑Watch the full episode on the WWE YouTube Channel. #ad @ChevyTrucks https://t.co/6hyEPKMpGO

Liv Morgan does a lot of training with Natalya and Tyson Kidd at The Dungeon 2.0

Liv Morgan got the idea to have her own ring from the time she put in training with Natalya and Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson). While she's not doing things in her backyard, she spends hours at The Dungeon 2.0 striving for perfection.

"Nattie and TJ were kind enough to kind of open the door to The Dungeon 2.0," Liv Morgan continued. "Their training facility, and I just train with them weekly for hours. We work there for like perfection. I know you can't be perfect, but we're gonna fine-tune it as much as we can. And now I train in my backyard. I have a ring that's set up. It's like 20 by 20. I feel like just having that too, you know, I get to roll around whenever and I get to try new things whenever I want. That has been huge. I love it."

Many argued that Morgan wasn't ready to be called up to WWE's main roster from NXT. However, she has proven above and beyond that she's willing to put in the work to get better at her craft. Perhaps it's just a matter of time until Morgan has championship gold around her waist.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Liv Morgan hold championship gold in 2022? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell