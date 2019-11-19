Liv Morgan posts a heartwarming backstage video showing her in tears after first NXT match [Video]

Liv Morgan in tears after her first outing in NXT

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan hasn't wrestled for a while now, with her last match being a loss against Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live, four months ago. Morgan recently posted a video on her official Twitter handle, which seems to be after her very first match in NXT in 2015.

Morgan teases a gimmick change

Liv Morgan teased a character change following her loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live in July. Ever since then, the former Riott Squad member has been posting subtle messages, photos and clips on Twitter, hinting that a gimmick change is coming.

Morgan was drafted to Monday Night RAW in the 2019 WWE Draft, but has yet to make a return to the squared circle.

Morgan has now posted a heartfelt video on her official Twitter account. The clip, as mentioned by Liv in the caption, is from June 27, 2015. It shows Morgan coming backstage after having wrestled her first match in front of an NXT crowd.

Liv can be seen crying here, with Billie Kay of The IIconics heaping praise on her in-ring performance. Check out the clip in the tweet below:

June 27th, 2015 . My first time 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oofwh7APcT — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 18, 2019

