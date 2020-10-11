It was reported earlier this year that Sarah Logan is pregnant with WWE Superstar Erik's child. Now, Sarah Logan's former Riott Squad stablemate Liv Morgan has shared an affectionate photo. In it, Logan can be seen with her newly-formed baby-bump, with Ruby Riott and Morgan by her side.

Sarah Logan was amongst the several Superstars, producers, referees, and other employees who were released by WWE in April due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Her husband Erik is also currently off WWE television after recently undergoing a crucial surgery on his arm.

Sarah Logan and The Riott Squad in WWE

Sarah Logan, along with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, made her main roster debut for WWE in 2017 as part of The Riott Squad. Although the faction was a part of several rivalries, they were not able to win any major championships and split up in 2019.

Following Logan's release from the company earlier this year, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan have recently reformed The Riott Squad, and plan to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the future. This past Monday on RAW, Morgan and Riott tried to dethrone current champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Despite showing resiliency, The Riott Squad were defeated though, and in the match, Ruby Riott's arm was seriously injured by Baszler.