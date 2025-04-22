Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to lose their title to brand new faction member & her partner? Potential explored

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have had a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past 24 hours. After losing to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania Night Two, the duo once again captured the Women's Tag Team Title the next night on RAW. However, their championship reign may not last long, as a potential threat could be lurking in the shadows to hunt them.

Alexa Bliss could join The Wyatt Sicks and reunite with Nikki Cross. They could go on to challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title. There were reports that WWE originally planned a segment between Bliss and the sinister faction for WrestleMania 41, but it was scrapped. It still looks obvious that Triple H has plans to link up The Goddess with the Uncle Howdy-led group.

There is a high possibility that WWE could pull the trigger on the rumored move now that WrestleMania is over and the company is looking to start new stories. If it happens, former Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could reunite. The duo could go on a hunt for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as Little Miss Bliss has some unfinished business with The Miracle Kid.

Morgan has cost Bliss several major opportunities this year. She eliminated the veteran from both the Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. Therefore, The Five Feet of Fury has every reason to go after The Judgment Day member. Bliss could end up taking Morgan and Big Mami Cool's Women's Tag Team Title as an act of revenge.

The angle is currently speculative, and it remains to be seen whether WWE heads in this direction on RAW. Only time will tell what the future holds for Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan to face Alexa Bliss in a massive dream match at SummerSlam?

Since Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025, fans have wanted to see her face Liv Morgan. While WWE has yet to make a major move to set up this feud, the two former Women's Champions might collide later this year, possibly at SummerSlam in New York.

Morgan and Bliss have distinct on-screen characters. While The Miracle Kid portrays a vengeful, unpredictable, and chaotic persona, The Goddess has a more mysterious, dark, and twisted personality. But what makes them similar is that both of them have risen from the same underdog background.

WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium could be the perfect stage for this dream match. The Triple H-led creative could build a great story around the Women's Tag Team Title, eventually moving onto the singles feud between Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan this summer.

There is a high possibility for this match to take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be quite fascinating to see whether Triple H decides to capitalize on this opportunity or if The Game has other plans.

