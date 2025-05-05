Liv Morgan to be replaced by 23-year-old WWE star on RAW? Major Judgment Day implications explored

Liv Morgan will be away from WWE television for a while to film her Hollywood project, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Her absence will leave a huge void within The Judgment Day, and it comes at a time when tensions are already high within the group. Fans are wondering whether WWE might be planning to bring in a replacement for The Miracle Kid.

Many believe Roxanne Perez could take Liv Morgan's spot in the faction. The Prodigy's full-fledged main-roster run has finally begun on RAW. Perez's character does bear some resemblance to Morgan's early gimmick in WWE. Therefore, if the company is deciding to replace the former Women's World Champion with someone, Roxanne Perez could be a good choice.

While the idea is certainly intriguing and could offer a fresh dynamic to The Judgment Day, the chances of it happening are extremely low. Although Liv Morgan has gone on hiatus, her break is not expected to be a lengthy one. According to PWInsider, she is likely to wrap up her filming obligations and return to the company within a month.

There are no current plans for her and Raquel Rodriguez to be stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship either. This clearly indicates that WWE might not bring a temporary replacement for Morgan in The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old's storyline is expected to head in another direction on RAW.

It will be quite interesting to see what unfolds within The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks.

The Judgment Day to implode in Liv Morgan's absence?

Things have not been going well within The Judgment Day for the last few months as it remains embroiled in conflicts. Even though Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are working together, they are not on the same page. But it was Liv Morgan who had been holding the group together until now, preventing it from imploding.

Now that she is gone, The Judgment Day could head towards anarchy. "Dirty" Dom stole the Intercontinental Championship win from Balor by pinning him at WrestleMania 41. It was a moment that enraged The Prince, and it's safe to say that the veteran has been looking for payback ever since.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio could be involved in a heated dispute on RAW in the coming weeks. This could lead to a full-blown revolt, potentially causing Balor to turn his back on his stablemate. It could finally mark the implosion of The Judgment Day, a moment that has been teased for months.

Such a scenario unfolding in Liv Morgan's absence will take this storyline to new heights. However, only time will tell whether it happens.

