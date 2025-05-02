Liv Morgan being stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship during time away will not happen - Reports

Liv Morgan is currently away from WWE at this time. She has stepped away from the company to work on a Hollywood movie. Meanwhile, there has been talk about whether she will be stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship during her time away from the promotion. A recent report has shed light on what could happen.
At this time, it has been reported that Morgan has bagged a role in the film titled Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which is being produced by Neon of Parasite and Longlegs fame. The filming of the movie starts in May, and earlier this week, Morgan informed Nick Aldis that she was going to have to step away for the filming. Aldis, who was filling in for RAW GM Adam Pearce for the night, approved her stepping away, saying that the paperwork was in order.
It appears, as per a report from PWInsider, that the filming of the movie has already begun and that Liv Morgan is currently in Japan. The report also stated that the belief at this point is that she will be back within a month or so, if not sooner. There are also no plans for Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to be stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
Although everything could change, but for the moment it seems that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will continue as the champions.