  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Liv Morgan being stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship during time away will not happen - Reports

Liv Morgan being stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship during time away will not happen - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 02, 2025 00:13 GMT
End of a title reign? (Credit: WWE.com)
Liv Morgan [Image credit: WWE.com]

Liv Morgan is currently away from WWE at this time. She has stepped away from the company to work on a Hollywood movie. Meanwhile, there has been talk about whether she will be stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship during her time away from the promotion. A recent report has shed light on what could happen.

Ad

At this time, it has been reported that Morgan has bagged a role in the film titled Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which is being produced by Neon of Parasite and Longlegs fame. The filming of the movie starts in May, and earlier this week, Morgan informed Nick Aldis that she was going to have to step away for the filming. Aldis, who was filling in for RAW GM Adam Pearce for the night, approved her stepping away, saying that the paperwork was in order.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It appears, as per a report from PWInsider, that the filming of the movie has already begun and that Liv Morgan is currently in Japan. The report also stated that the belief at this point is that she will be back within a month or so, if not sooner. There are also no plans for Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to be stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Although everything could change, but for the moment it seems that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will continue as the champions.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications