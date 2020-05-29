Liv Morgan doesn't stop inspiring people when the cameras stop rolling!

One of the main reasons why WWE Superstars are looked up to by children and adults alike is their willingness to give back to the community. For example, by fulfilling more than 650 Make-A-Wish requests, John Cena showed the world how celebrities should never back down from helping people. And it looks like Liv Morgan has the same mindset.

The former Riott Squad member recently took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of her donating $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Her tweet was in response to the one posted by Kehlani, in which the "Gangsta" singer claimed to donate the same amount to the aforementioned Fund.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund aims to battle discriminatory and oppressive jailing by paying bail for individuals who can't afford to do so by themselves.

Liv Morgan: An inspiration both inside and outside the ring

Over the last couple of weeks, WWE RAW has been featuring segments in which Liv Morgan talks about her past, her inspiration, and this storyline is expected to go on for a while. So, while these segments can be motivating for someone seeking motivation, what's even better is how Liv Morgan is using her stardom to encourage people to step up and play their part in shaping a better society.

Did you watch me ? — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 26, 2020

Keep up the good work, Liv!