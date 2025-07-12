Liv Morgan to return at Evolution 2025 to do one massive thing with 2-time WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

Liv Morgan was riding a massive wave of success and was scheduled for a tremendous push in the coming month before she sustained an unfortunate injury. On the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW, Morgan dislocated her shoulder during a singles rematch against Kairi Sane. Shockingly, she could make a surprise return at Evolution 2.

Former Women’s World Champion reportedly underwent surgery to repair her shoulder and will be out for months, with no fixed return timeline as of now.

However, in a shocking twist, Liv Morgan could make a surprise return at the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event this weekend during the Women’s Battle Royal to earn the title shot at the Clash in Paris 2025. The Judgment Day member could distract Nikki Bella, causing Hall of Famer to get eliminated, laying the groundwork for their singles match-up immediately upon Morgan’s return.

Morgan and Bella were reportedly set to face each other at Evolution 2. However, The Miracle Kid's injury forced WWE to alter the plans at the last minute. That said, the angle presented above is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Nikki Bella admits that she has unfinished business with Liv Morgan in WWE

While speaking on the "Busted Open Radio," former Divas Champion Nikki Bella broke her character and heaped praises on Liv Morgan, and expressed that they were about to do something epic. However, Morgan’s injury stopped it all.

Bella immediately jumped back in after praising Morgan and stated that they still have some unfinished business.

“I mean, obviously, was I so bummed about Liv’s [Morgan] injury? Of course. We all are. Liv is such an incredible character. And she and I, we have a lot of layers, not only in our characters but also history and chemistry there. We were about to do something super epic, super personal, and it was gonna be really amazing. So that didn’t pan out the way I wanted. But hey, the beauty of wrestling is we’re always here, and we always come back. So, you know, I think I’m gonna have to stick around to put her in her place when she comes back," Bella said.

It will be interesting to see when Liv Morgan returns to the Stamford-based promotion and what plans the Triple H-led creative team have in store for the former Women’s World Champion.

