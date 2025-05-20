Liv Morgan to return with ex-partner; Finn Balor fired and replaced by a monster? - 3 ways The Miracle Kid can come back to WWE

Liv Morgan has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in professional wrestling. Her incredible journey with WWE has been filled with several impressive accomplishments.

However, the former Women's World Champion is not just a sensation in the ring; her fame has now opened doors for her in the film industry. Liv even recently took a trip to Tokyo to work on a project.

Expand Tweet

Just last week, it was revealed that The Miracle Kid finished filming for the movie, and she's gearing up for her comeback. So, how is the 30-year-old planning to return to WWE?

Trending

Here are three ways Morgan can return to WWE:

Liv Morgan could return with former partner Lana and add her husband to the Judgment Day

Liv Morgan could return with her former partner, Lana, and continue teaming up with the Judgment Day. The latter could even bring her husband into the mix. Rusev just made his comeback to WWE, but we haven't seen Lana in the company yet.

Morgan joined forces with The Ravishing Russian when she returned in 2019 after a long hiatus. Liv shared her bond with Lana during the 39-year-old's wedding to Bobby Lashley.

Now that Lana has inked a deal with the Stamford-based promotion, we might see her on screen. Plus, she could persuade her husband to come on board as she takes on the role of the group's manager.

She could return to fire Finn Balor and replace him with Rusev

Liv Morgan's comeback to WWE RAW alongside Lana could signal Finn Balor's departure from The Judgment Day. She could stir things up and persuade the others to kick the Prince out and bring Rusev in.

Things are getting heated in the group, especially between Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The Irish star is pushing to take charge, even though the faction has agreed not to have a leader.

Lately, Balor has been working on getting Roxanne Perez involved with the group, but Morgan may have something to say about it when she comes back to RAW. The former Women's World Champion disagreeing with her stablemate could lead to the former Universal Champion's exit from the group.

Liv Morgan could attack Roxanne Perez

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor shared that he took Dominik Mysterio's suggestion to boost The Judgment Day with fresh talent and introduced the red brand's newest acquisition, Roxanne Perez.

Lately, Finn and Perez have been spotted chatting in the shadows during backstage scenes, suggesting something was up. This week, it all came to light. Perez showed up with some 'gifts' for the crew, catering to their unique tastes.

Not everyone agreed, though. Dirty Dom and Raquel Rodriguez voiced their concerns, saying Liv Morgan might not take it well. Balor jumped in to explain that Perez wasn't a full member yet.

That 'yet' might not happen at all. Once Morgan returns, she could be offended by Balor's actions, confronting the Irishman for attempting to add Roxanne to the group without consulting anyone. If the 30-year-old surprises Perez with an attack, it could be her way of saying, The Judgment Day is fine as it is.

If Morgan strikes, it could spell the end of Roxanne's Judgment Day aspirations before they even begin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aviral Shukla Aviral Shukla is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over a decade. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2014 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others. Know More