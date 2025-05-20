Roxanne Perez sends a message after approaching The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day met a familiar face on WWE RAW in the form of Roxanne Perez when she approached the faction with gifts. Today, the former NXT Women's Champion sent a message following her win on the red brand and her interaction with the group.

After weeks of talking with Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez finally approached The Judgment Day alongside The Prince. The former WWE Universal Champion said she was not a part of the group, but the stable shouldn't mind if she provided a helping hand if and when needed.

While Carlito and Dominik Mysterio accepted The Prodigy's gifts, Raquel Rodriguez was suspicious of them. After the show, Perez sent a message following her win over Natalya and Becky Lynch and her segment with The Judgment Day.

"R☆X IN THE BANK," Perez wrote on X.

Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss have already qualified for the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Ex-WWE writer feels Roxanne Perez will have her first major feud against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan

Last year, Liv Morgan made her way into The Judgment Day's clubhouse and eventually became Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend by replacing Rhea Ripley. There's a possibility a similar storyline could unfold in the coming months, and Vince Russo gave his take on it.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer commented on Roxanne Perez's debut on the main roster and her interaction with The Judgment Day. Russo believed the creative team was building a storyline with her and Liv Morgan.

"And oh my god, that's going to be the big story. She's going to be in the clubhouse and then Liv is going to come back in four weeks when she's done shooting her movie. That's the big story. And Liv's going to say, 'What is she doing here?' And then Liv and Rosie [Roxanne] are going to have an angle," Russo said.

The Prodigy made a profound impact as she qualified for the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the former NXT Women's Champion on the red brand.

