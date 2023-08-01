Liv Morgan to return soon after Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW? Comparing their injuries

On RAW this week, Raquel Rodriguez returned to the red brand and confronted Rhea Ripley. Seeing the former in action surprised many, as the WWE Superstar was reportedly injured. The 32-year-old's comeback made many wonder whether Liv Morgan would return to the red brand soon.

Last week on RAW, Morgan injured her arm after a vicious attack by Rhea Ripley. This came before the two were set to clash in a singles match. Ripley took Morgan's arm, trapped it in a steel chair, and stomped on it twice. Following this attack, she was seen in pain.

While Rodriguez has made her return, Morgan won't be returning soon. Raquel Rodriguez's injury was a part of the storyline, whereas Morgan reportedly has a legitimate one.

The 29-year-old's current injury is due to her premature return to competition following a previous one some time ago.

In May, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez took on Bayley and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL in a tag team match. During the contest, Morgan suffered a torn shoulder. While she and Rodriguez had to relinquish their tag titles at the time, Liv quickly returned the next month and won the tag team championship again at Money in the Bank.

Raquel Rodriguez sent Liv Morgan a hearfelt message

The heat between Rhea Ripley and, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez has been going on for quite some time. Two weeks ago, an attack from Ripley had led to the duo losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Next week on RAW, she launched a vicious attack on Morgan, which injured the latter. Ripley's attack was dangerous to see, and it made many wonder about the complications Morgan could suffer. While Rodriguez was not present to save her friend, she sent a heartfelt message through social media.

On her Instagram, Rodriguez uploaded a photo of her and Morgan. While she did not write a specific caption, the 32-year-old used a heart emoji. This gesture was heartwarming, considering Morgan will need all the love and support as she battles her injury.

Check out Rodriguez's post for Liv Morgan below:

While Morgan won't be returning to action any time soon, Ripley is expected to defend her Women's World Title against Rodriguez at SummerSlam. If this happens, it will be interesting to see the challenge Raquel poses, as Rhea has gotten through most of her competition.

