Liv Morgan to return upset after Roxanne Perez runs after Dominik Mysterio? Exploring the possibility

In the absence of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio was engaged in an interesting backstage segment with Judgment Day on the latest episode of RAW. Here, Finn Balor was praising the victory of Raquel Rodriguez and how Roxanne Perez helped the Judgment Day member to emerge at the top.Soon, Dominik made his presence felt, and Balor raised questions about his absence. Soon, the former Universal Champion pointed out the growing relationship between Dom Dom and El Grande Americano. The IC Champion affirmed that the &quot;Lucha thing&quot; was the reason behind El Grande being on his side, but the rest of the faction members couldn't understand it.Soon after this, Dominik Mysterio walked away from the segment, and Roxanne decided to go after him after he was visibly upset. Considering the latest development, there are chances that Liv Morgan may finally return to Monday Night RAW.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK“Maybe I should go talk to him.” – Roxanne Finn Balor asked Dominik Mysterio about El Grande Americano, but Dominik got upset and walked off, with Roxanne Perez following him 👀 #WWERawThe former Women's World Champion may realize that Roxanne is trying her best to get closer to Dom Dom and is attempting to steal the on-screen boyfriend of Morgan. Additionally, since Dirty Dominik is seemingly all alone in Judgment Day, especially after his alliance with El Grande Americano, Liv might return to support him against the odds.For those who might not know, Liv Morgan is currently on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion due to a real-life injury. Fans are eagerly anticipating Morgan's return, especially with the recent changes in the villainous faction's dynamics.Fans can't wait for a major dream match after Liv Morgan's WWE returnNot only for the Judgment Day storyline, but the WWE Universe is also waiting for Liv Morgan's return for a massive dream match. AJ Lee is back in the Stamford-based promotion, and with her return, fans are anticipating multiple dream showdowns.One of the matches fans wanted to see is a showdown between the former Divas Champion and the Judgment Day member. Many have already started edits for their potential confrontation, which shows the excitement among the audience.As of now, the Trailblazer is entangled in a feud with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. She is already set for a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza with CM Punk on her side.If Liv Morgan returns before the end of 2025, fans could witness a confrontation between these two women, and their feud will be great to watch.