Liv Morgan to reunite with 3-time WWE World Champion to teach Dominik Mysterio a lesson? Potential twist explored

2025 has kicked off badly for Liv Morgan as she lost her Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley at WWE RAW’s debut episode on Netflix earlier this month. After this big setback, fans wonder what’s next for the 30-year-old star. Many believe WWE has planted the seeds for a potential break-up angle between Morgan and her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, fans caught Liv Morgan taking sarcastic shots at Dominik Mysterio for failing to help her beat Rhea Ripley on January 6. It appears Morgan is upset with Mysterio.

In a shocking twist, Liv could reunite with three-time Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to teach Dominik Mysterio a lesson for betraying the people who loved him – from his father to his former girlfriend Ripley, and now Morgan. The latter could reveal she felt betrayed when Dirty Dom tried to hug Mami after she lost her title.

A hint of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's reunion was dropped recently when a picture of Mami wearing Liv’s signature glasses went viral. The photo has ignited rumors of a reunion of the former tag partners after their heated feud.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative and fans will have to wait and see how this story unfolds.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title at upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is preparing for the second edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, set to take place on January 25, 2025, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. This week on Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley confirmed she would defend her title for the first time since she won it back from Liv Morgan.

Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax attacked Ripley backstage while the latter was entering the arena. Both starts later got into a brawl and security personnel had to intervene to stop the chaos. Rhea then challenged Nia to a title match at this weekend's SNME.

Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax when they clashed at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth last year. The Eradicator was the Women’s World Champion then.

It will be interesting to see what Nia Jax will do to ensure victory this time or if Rhea Ripley will defeat her again. Only time will tell.

